4 subway lines in Shanghai to resume service

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Four subway lines in Shanghai will resume service starting Sunday, the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said Friday, adding that passengers must hold a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours for entry.

The subway routes include Line 3, Line 6, Line 10 and Line 16, some of which link the city's train stations and the downtown areas.

Metro trains on these four lines will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Shanghai is inching back toward reopening after the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections brought the megacity of 25 million to a standstill. Community transmission of infections in all its 16 districts has been cut off.

The megacity reported 88 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 770 local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.