UrduPoint.com

4 Subway Lines In Shanghai To Resume Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 01:21 PM

4 subway lines in Shanghai to resume service

Four subway lines in Shanghai will resume service starting Sunday, the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said Friday, adding that passengers must hold a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours for entry

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Four subway lines in Shanghai will resume service starting Sunday, the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said Friday, adding that passengers must hold a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours for entry.

The subway routes include Line 3, Line 6, Line 10 and Line 16, some of which link the city's train stations and the downtown areas.

Metro trains on these four lines will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Shanghai is inching back toward reopening after the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections brought the megacity of 25 million to a standstill. Community transmission of infections in all its 16 districts has been cut off.

The megacity reported 88 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 770 local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

Related Topics

Metro Shanghai Sunday All From Million P

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal to visit China on Sunday

FM Bilawal to visit China on Sunday

3 minutes ago
 Four People Injured in Stabbing Attack in Eastern ..

Four People Injured in Stabbing Attack in Eastern Norway - Reports

3 minutes ago
 NAB Chairman bans transfers/postings in bureau

NAB Chairman bans transfers/postings in bureau

3 minutes ago
 Hindu extremists target Muslim sites in India, eve ..

Hindu extremists target Muslim sites in India, even Taj Mahal

3 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago
 Certain areas to face power suspension due to main ..

Certain areas to face power suspension due to maintenance work: Pesco

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.