4 Syrian Children Die In Tent Blaze On Jordan Farm

Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:53 PM

Four Syrian children, brothers from the same family, died Saturday when a fire swept through their tent on a farm near Amman, a Jordanian security source said

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Four Syrian children, brothers from the same family, died Saturday when a fire swept through their tent on a farm near Amman, a Jordanian security source said.

The brothers aged from one to 10 died of "severe burns", public security spokesman Amer Sartawi said.

He said the fire broke out in tents on a farm south of the capital Amman along the road to the airport.

Foreign workers, particularly Syrian refugees, make up a large part of Jordan's agricultural workforce.

Many live in makeshift camps that do not adhere to safety norms.

Mohammad Hawari of the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said the blaze claimed "innocent victims even as refugees had fled (their country) to save their lives".

Jordan hosts about 650,000 registered refugees from neighbouring Syria who fled their country after war broke out in 2011.

