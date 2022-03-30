UrduPoint.com

4-time Emmy-winning Director Marvin J. Chomsky Dies At 92

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:06 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Four-time Emmy-winning director Marvin J. Chomsky passed away at 92, entertainment industry sources have reported.

Chomsky died while sleeping on Monday, the TheWrap news outlet said on Tuesday night, citing the director's son.

He won the Emmy award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (1978's Holocaust), Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special (1980's Attica and 1982's Inside the Third Reich), and Outstanding Miniseries (1986's Peter the Great).

His feature film credits included 1971's Evil Knievel, 1975's Live A Little, Steal A Lot, 1976's Mackintosh and T.J., 1979's Good Luck, Miss Wyckoff, and 1984's Tank.

