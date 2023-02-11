UrduPoint.com

4 UN Aid Trucks Cross Into Northwestern Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

4 UN aid trucks cross into northwestern Syria

Fourteen truckloads of UN humanitarian aid crossed into northwestern Syria on Friday through Trkiye after the region was hit by deadly earthquakes on Monday

IDLIB, Syria / ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Fourteen truckloads of UN humanitarian aid crossed into northwestern Syria on Friday through Trkiye after the region was hit by deadly earthquakes on Monday.

The trucks entered the Idlib region through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing via the Cilvegozu border gate in T�rkiye's southern Hatay province, according to an Anadolu correspondent in the field.

Sent as part of the UN's cross-border aid efforts, the aid will be delivered to people in need in the region, Anadolu confirmed.

Six earlier trucks had on Thursday arrived in Idlib, which felt the powerful earthquakes centered in southern T�rkiye.

A long-running aid operation into Syria has been in place since 2014, with the Cilvegozu gate currently serving as the only path for UN aid.

