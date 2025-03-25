40 Children In Kyrgyzstan Suffer From SMA
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Around 40 children in Kyrgyzstan have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), doctors told at a press conference in Bishkek.
According to their data, 6 children suffer from the first type, which is the most complex.
The pediatric neurologist, doctor of the highest category Nurmukhammed Babadzhanov said thatof these, two are children under one year old, four are children over one year old, and the rest of the patients range in age from 2 to 16 years. "Many people think that these diseases appeared only a couple of years ago, but they have always been there, they were just given a different diagnosis. Often, children were diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
This month, we diagnosed SMA in four more children aged 6 months. In total, we have 40 patients diagnosed with SMA," he said.
According to the chief pharmacologist of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aida Zurdinova, three types of drugs are used for SMA diseases depending on the type of disease: Zolgensma, Risdiplam and Nusinersen. The drug Zolgensma is used for the first type. This drug is used for children under 2 years old and weighing no more than 13 kg. For types 2, 3 and 4 of SMA, the drug Risdiplam is used. "Risdiplam is very convenient to use because it is used in liquid form. The parents can give it themselves," she said.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
More Stories From World
-
Dushanbe to host CIS Forum of creative, scientific intellectuals in May6 minutes ago
-
40 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from SMA6 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan plans to eliminate tuberculosis by 20306 minutes ago
-
Tunisia joins African Trade & Investment Development Insurance6 minutes ago
-
Colombia's lonely chimp Yoko finds new home in Brazil56 minutes ago
-
German left-wing militant faces trial after decades on the run1 hour ago
-
Japan awards longest-serving death row inmate $1.4 million1 hour ago
-
South Korea struggles to contain deadly wildfires1 hour ago
-
Zverev marches on in Miami, Osaka falls2 hours ago
-
Magic hand Lakers third straight defeat, Bulls beat Nuggets2 hours ago
-
Kashmir is disputed territory -- not India's 'integral part', Pakistan tells UN2 hours ago
-
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits off New Zealand's South Island: USGS2 hours ago