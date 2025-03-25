Open Menu

40 Children In Kyrgyzstan Suffer From SMA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM

40 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from SMA

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Around 40 children in Kyrgyzstan have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), doctors told at a press conference in Bishkek.

According to their data, 6 children suffer from the first type, which is the most complex.

The pediatric neurologist, doctor of the highest category Nurmukhammed Babadzhanov said thatof these, two are children under one year old, four are children over one year old, and the rest of the patients range in age from 2 to 16 years. "Many people think that these diseases appeared only a couple of years ago, but they have always been there, they were just given a different diagnosis. Often, children were diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

This month, we diagnosed SMA in four more children aged 6 months. In total, we have 40 patients diagnosed with SMA," he said.

According to the chief pharmacologist of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aida Zurdinova, three types of drugs are used for SMA diseases depending on the type of disease: Zolgensma, Risdiplam and Nusinersen. The drug Zolgensma is used for the first type. This drug is used for children under 2 years old and weighing no more than 13 kg. For types 2, 3 and 4 of SMA, the drug Risdiplam is used. "Risdiplam is very convenient to use because it is used in liquid form. The parents can give it themselves," she said.

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million divide ..

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop s ..

Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports

6 minutes ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 in ..

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies

51 minutes ago
 Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland i ..

Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea

1 hour ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Isl ..

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his pal ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

11 hours ago
 Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramada ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering

11 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

11 hours ago

More Stories From World