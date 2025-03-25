40 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from SMA

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Around 40 children in Kyrgyzstan have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), doctors told at a press conference in Bishkek.

According to their data, 6 children suffer from the first type, which is the most complex.

The pediatric neurologist, doctor of the highest category Nurmukhammed Babadzhanov said thatof these, two are children under one year old, four are children over one year old, and the rest of the patients range in age from 2 to 16 years. "Many people think that these diseases appeared only a couple of years ago, but they have always been there, they were just given a different diagnosis. Often, children were diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

This month, we diagnosed SMA in four more children aged 6 months. In total, we have 40 patients diagnosed with SMA," he said.

According to the chief pharmacologist of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aida Zurdinova, three types of drugs are used for SMA diseases depending on the type of disease: Zolgensma, Risdiplam and Nusinersen. The drug Zolgensma is used for the first type. This drug is used for children under 2 years old and weighing no more than 13 kg. For types 2, 3 and 4 of SMA, the drug Risdiplam is used. "Risdiplam is very convenient to use because it is used in liquid form. The parents can give it themselves," she said.