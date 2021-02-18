(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 40 people were injured in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that shook Sisakht city in Iran's western Kohgiluye va Boyerahmad province Wednesday night, the ISNA news agency reported.

The quake has caused a lot of damage to buildings, structures as well as roads in the city, and cut off the electricity and water network, the report said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was determined to be at 30.890 degrees north latitude and 51.566 degrees east longitude.