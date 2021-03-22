UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Killed In Niger Near Mali Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:06 PM

40 killed in Niger near Mali border

:At least 40 people were killed in raids on villages near Niger's border with Mali, a zone notorious for terrorists attacks, local and security sources told AFP Monday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 40 people were killed in raids on villages near Niger's border with Mali, a zone notorious for terrorists attacks, local and security sources told AFP Monday.

"Armed men arrived on motorbikes and shot at everything which moved.

They attacked Intazayene, Bakoarate and Wistane and surrounding areas" on Sunday, a local official said, in an account confirmed by a security source.

On March 15, 66 people were killed in the same region -- the so-called "tri-border area" where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.

Related Topics

Mali Same Burkina Faso Niger March Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

17 minutes ago

Two die, two injured as Vigo Van falls into deep r ..

50 seconds ago

Ahead of Donor Conference, MSF Urges That Humanita ..

53 seconds ago

COVID-19 Testing Capacity in Syria Still Low Leadi ..

54 seconds ago

Railways business share to expand from 5 to 25 pc ..

59 seconds ago

MSF Hopes Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Extende ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.