40 Killed In Paramilitary Shelling On Sudan Market: Medical Source
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Sudanese paramilitary shelling of a market in Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum, killed 40 people on Saturday, a medical source told AFP.
Requesting anonymity for their safety, the source at Al-Nao Hospital said the wounded were "still being brought to the hospital" following the attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Since April 2023, the paramilitary RSF has been at war with the regular army, in a brutal conflict that has killed tens of thousands and uprooted over 12 million.
After months of apparent stalemate in the capital, the army this month launched an offensive and reclaimed key bases including its Khartoum headquarters.
The RSF has been pushed out of many of its strongholds and increasingly into the outskirts of the capital.
Eyewitnesses to the attack on Saturday -- only the latest to target civilians in markets -- told AFP the artillery shelling came from western Omdurman, where the RSF remains in control.
It comes a day after RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed to expel the army from the capital.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From World
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 817 minutes ago
-
40 killed in paramilitary shelling on Sudan market: medical source7 minutes ago
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 50 patients left through Rafah crossing to Egypt7 minutes ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse57 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka crash to worst Test defeat in Australia thrashing1 hour ago
-
Dupont plays down Six Nations title talk despite impressive start2 hours ago
-
German ex-president Horst Koehler dead at 812 hours ago
-
Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'3 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse3 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse5 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters to mark three-months since roof collapse5 hours ago
-
Benin seeks home-grown cotton 'revolution'6 hours ago