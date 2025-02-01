40 killed in paramilitary shelling on Sudan market: medical source

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Sudanese paramilitary shelling of a market in Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum, killed 40 people on Saturday, a medical source told AFP.

Requesting anonymity for their safety, the source at Al-Nao Hospital said the wounded were "still being brought to the hospital" following the attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Since April 2023, the paramilitary RSF has been at war with the regular army, in a brutal conflict that has killed tens of thousands and uprooted over 12 million.

After months of apparent stalemate in the capital, the army this month launched an offensive and reclaimed key bases including its Khartoum headquarters.

The RSF has been pushed out of many of its strongholds and increasingly into the outskirts of the capital.

Eyewitnesses to the attack on Saturday -- only the latest to target civilians in markets -- told AFP the artillery shelling came from western Omdurman, where the RSF remains in control.

It comes a day after RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed to expel the army from the capital.