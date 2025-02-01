Open Menu

40 Killed In Paramilitary Shelling On Sudan Market: Medical Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

40 killed in paramilitary shelling on Sudan market: medical source

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Sudanese paramilitary shelling of a market in Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum, killed 40 people on Saturday, a medical source told AFP.

Requesting anonymity for their safety, the source at Al-Nao Hospital said the wounded were "still being brought to the hospital" following the attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Since April 2023, the paramilitary RSF has been at war with the regular army, in a brutal conflict that has killed tens of thousands and uprooted over 12 million.

"The shells fell in the middle of the vegetable market, that's why the victims and the wounded are so many," one survivor told AFP.

A volunteer at Al-Nao Hospital told AFP they were in dire need of "shrouds, blood donors and stretchers to transport the wounded".

The hospital is one of the last medical facilities operating in the area, and has been repeatedly attacked.

After months of apparent stalemate in the capital, the army this month managed to reclaim key bases including its Khartoum headquarters, pushing the RSF out of many of its strongholds and increasingly into the city's outskirts.

Eyewitnesses to the attack on Saturday -- only the latest to target civilians in markets -- told AFP the artillery shelling came from western Omdurman, where the RSF remains in control, and was supported by drones.

One resident further south in Omdurman reported that the RSF was firing on multiple streets at once, saying "rockets and artillery shells are falling".

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

2 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

2 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

2 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

2 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

3 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

3 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

3 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

3 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From World