UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Palestinians Launch Hunger Strike In Israeli Jail

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

40 Palestinians launch hunger strike in Israeli jail

Some 40 Palestinian prisoners launched an open-ended hunger strike on Wednesday in a prison in southern Israel Held in Ashkelon prison, they are protesting deteriorating living conditions and escalating repressive measures by the prison administration

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Some 40 Palestinian prisoners launched an open-ended hunger strike on Wednesday in a prison in southern Israel Held in Ashkelon prison, they are protesting deteriorating living conditions and escalating repressive measures by the prison administration.

Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Authority Prisoners' Affairs Commission said: "Prisoners in Ashkelon prison informed the prison administration of their intention to start an open-ended hunger strike until their demands are met.

" Abu Bakr told Anadolu Agency that the prisoners were subjected to repressive measures and that their belongings were damaged by the authorities.

Several prisoners rights groups reported that the Israeli prison administration has escalated repressive policies against Palestinian prisoners since the beginning of this year.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,000 Palestinians -- including 200 children and 40 women -- are languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

Related Topics

Israel Women

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

26 minutes ago

World Bank Revises Down Forecast for Russian Econo ..

14 minutes ago

Brexit moves ratchet up ECB's banking supervision ..

14 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decides to make a ..

2 minutes ago

Environmental Department seals 22 industrial units ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body for improvements in health care delive ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.