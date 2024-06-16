Open Menu

40 Per Cent Of Planet's Land Degraded – UN Chief Says On World Day To Combat Desertification, Drought

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) As nearly 40 per cent of land across the planet is degraded with more acres lost every second, governments, businesses and communities must galvanize action to reverse the damage and protect Earth, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in connection with World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

Every second, around four football fields of healthy land, are degraded, he said in a strong message for the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, marked annually on 17 June. "The security, prosperity and health of billions of people rely on thriving lands supporting lives, livelihoods and ecosystems, but we are vandalising the Earth that sustains us", he added.

He said that desertification, land degradation and drought are currently among the most pressing environmental challenges

This year's theme of Desertification and Drought Day, “United for Land. Our Legacy. Our Future,” spotlighting the future of land stewardship, which is the planet's most precious resource to ensure the stability and prosperity of billions of people around the world, the emphasised.

Healthy land not only provides us with almost 95 per cent of food eaten around the world but so much more. It clothes and shelters people provides jobs and livelihoods and protects communities from the worsening droughts, floods and wildfires.

"As the focus of this year's World Day reminds us, we must be United for Land", the UN chief said.

Governments, businesses, academics, communities and more must come together and act, he added.

Growing populations coupled with unsustainable production and consumption patterns fuel demand for natural resources, putting excessive pressure on land to the point of degradation, it was pointed out. At the same time, desertification and drought are driving forced migration, putting tens of millions of people each year at risk of displacement.

Of the world's eight billion inhabitants, over one billion young people under the age of 25 years live in developing countries, particularly in regions directly dependent on land and natural resources for sustenance. Creating job prospects for rural populations is a viable solution that gives young people access to eco-entrepreneurship opportunities and at the same time to scale up best practices.

"We know what we need to do", the UN chief said. It's set out clearly in the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). As we mark the thirtieth anniversary of the convention, the world must dramatically pick up the pace of implementation, he said.

To do this, he pointed to building momentum towards the UNCCD Conference of States Parties (COP16) in Riyadh and ensuring young people are heard in the negotiations.

Together, let's sow the seeds for a thriving future for nature and humanity, he said.

APP/ift

