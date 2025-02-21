40 Tons Of Expired Medicines, Foodstuff Destroyed In S. Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Authorities in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province set on fire 40 tons of expired medicines and foodstuff on Thursday, urging drug stores and shopkeepers to avoid selling expired items, Mawlawi Fazli Ahmad, the provincial director for Public Health said on Friday.
According to the official, the burned items had been collected from drug stores and shops over a couple of days and such a move would continue.
In a similar act, health officials destroyed 4.3 tons of expired food in southern Uruzgan province recently.
Collecting and torching poor quality medicine and food items are part of efforts by Afghan authorities to ensure the safety of medicines and food items.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium
Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for bo ..
PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afr ..
Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..
Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..
More Stories From World
-
40 tons of expired medicines, foodstuff destroyed in S. Afghanistan6 minutes ago
-
Across China: Expats start new careers in NW China as trade with Kazakhstan grows6 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisor stresses strengthening IP rights protection6 minutes ago
-
Liverpool draw PSG, Madrid clubs clash in Champions League last 1616 minutes ago
-
China's securities regulator reaffirms zero-tolerance towards illegal market operations26 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League knockout phase draw36 minutes ago
-
Liverpool to play PSG in Champions League last 1636 minutes ago
-
Pope marks week in hospital amid questions over future36 minutes ago
-
Pre-vote fears for Germany's bumpy green energy shift1 hour ago
-
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN1 hour ago
-
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: Kyiv source1 hour ago
-
Sweden investigating new Baltic Sea cable damage: coast guard2 hours ago