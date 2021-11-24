Nearly 400,000 migratory birds have flown to Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin Municipality since the beginning of autumn this year, Beidagang Wetland administration said Wednesday

TIANJIN, Nov. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Nearly 400,000 migratory birds have flown to Beidagang Wetland in north China's Tianjin Municipality since the beginning of autumn this year, Beidagang Wetland administration said Wednesday.

"We have spotted over 130 kinds of birds in the wetland, including more than 60 oriental white storks, which are under highest-level protection in China, said Mo Xunqiang, from the Tianjin Normal University.

Tianjin is an important transit point for migratory birds from East Asia and Australasia. In addition to the Beidagang Wetland, other wetlands and nature reserves in the municipality are also expected to see migratory birds.

In recent years, Tianjin has attached great importance to the building of ecological civilization and continuously strengthened wetland protection.

The ecological environment of wetlands and nature reserves has seen continuous improvements, attracting more and more migratory birds, noted the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources.

According to the bureau, more migratory birds are expected to fly to Tianjin until the end of December, with the total number of migratory birds exceeding 1 million by then.