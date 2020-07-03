41 Injured In Fireworks Factory Explosion In Turkey: Governor
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:03 PM
Forty-one people were injured Friday in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey, a provincial governor said
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :
Images on Turkish television showed a dark grey plume of smoke caused by the fire with sparks visible, a result of fireworks going off inside the building in the district of Hendek in Sakarya province.
"There is no loss of life, thankfully," Sakarya governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim tweeted.