41 injured in fireworks factory explosion in Turkey: governor

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Forty-one people were injured Friday in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey, a provincial governor said.

Images on Turkish television showed a dark grey plume of smoke caused by the fire with sparks visible, a result of fireworks going off inside the building in the district of Hendek in Sakarya province.

"There is no loss of life, thankfully," Sakarya governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim tweeted.