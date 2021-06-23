UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

41 Mln People Now At Imminent Risk Of Famine Worldwide: UN Agency

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:09 AM

41 mln people now at imminent risk of famine worldwide: UN agency

The World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based United Nations (UN) agency, Tuesday warned that famine could become a reality for millions of people around the world, without urgent funding to stave off a catastrophe, and without access to families cut-off by conflict

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based United Nations (UN) agency, Tuesday warned that famine could become a reality for millions of people around the world, without urgent funding to stave off a catastrophe, and without access to families cut-off by conflict.

"I am heartbroken at what we're facing in 2021. We now have four countries where famine-like conditions are present," WFP's Executive Director David Beasley said while addressing WFP's Executive board.

"Meanwhile 41 million people are literally knocking on famine's door. If you look at the numbers, it's just tragic these are real people with real Names. I am extremely concerned," he warned.

He described the situation as "just tragic", as "these are real people with real names." The WFP said 584,000 people are already experiencing famine-like conditions in Ethiopia, Madagascar, South Sudan and Yemen.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso are also of particular concern as they have pockets where famine-like conditions are present.

"In Somalia in 2011, 260,000 people died of hunger and by the time the famine was actually declared half of that number had already died," Beasley recalled.

"We can't debate the numbers to death when people need our help now." Hunger has risen due to conflict, climate change and economic shocks, the WFP said. However, soaring prices for basic foods have also compounded the situation, with the global cost of maize rising almost 90 per cent year-on-year, for example.

In many countries, Currency depreciation is also a factor, the agency added. This has driven prices even higher, stoking food insecurity in places such as Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

The WFP said it is this year mounting its biggest operation ever, targeting 139 million people. With sufficient funding and access, the agency said it can provide them with lifesaving food and nutritional assistance.

Beasley underlined the urgent need for support.

"I want to emphasize just how bad it is out there. Today, 41 million people are literally knocking on famine's door. The price tag to reach them is about $6 billion. We need funding and we need it now," he said.

Related Topics

Somalia World United Nations Yemen Died David Price Ethiopia Burkina Faso Zimbabwe Sudan Lebanon Madagascar Nigeria Venezuela (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

WWII Veteran About Fiercest Battles: 'I was One of ..

1 minute ago

Global immunity crucial to overcoming COVID-19 pan ..

1 hour ago

Myanmar junta leader thanks Russia for boosting mi ..

1 minute ago

Battle for Yemen's Marib leaves 90 fighters dead i ..

1 minute ago

Putin Talks by Phone With Cuban President, Parties ..

1 minute ago

India Slams Pakistan Over Human Rights Abuses in R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.