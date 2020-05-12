UrduPoint.com
42,000 Flee Violence In Northern Nigeria Near Niger Border

Tue 12th May 2020

Some 42,000 people have fled violence by armed groups in northern Nigeria near the Niger border, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Tuesday

"Ongoing violence in parts of northwestern Nigeria forced an estimated 23,000 people to seek safety and security in Niger last month (April)," the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

"Fearing and fleeing the same insecurity in the border areas, an additional 19,000 Niger nationals have become displaced inside their own country," the statement added.

