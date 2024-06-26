42nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting On Energy Opens In Laos
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Laos' Ministry of Energy and Mines is hosting the 42nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME) and associated meetings to assess progress in the energy sector.
The meeting, taking place here from Monday to Friday, enables participants to assess the progress in tasks completed in 2023 and finalize the work plan for 2024.
The meeting enables the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines to present a progress report on energy priority tasks, which is being implemented in 2024 under Laos' ASEAN chairmanship, according to the ministry's report on Wednesday.
The progress in all work plans will be an important foundation for the 42nd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting, which will be held in Laos in September 2024.
There were also bilateral and multilateral meetings between ASEAN member states, dialogue partners and international organizations.
In addition, Laos plans to hold bilateral meetings with Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, China, and international organizations to discuss and enhance cooperation under the priority plans of the energy and mining sector of the country.
