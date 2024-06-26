Open Menu

42nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting On Energy Opens In Laos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

42nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy opens in Laos

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Laos' Ministry of Energy and Mines is hosting the 42nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME) and associated meetings to assess progress in the energy sector.

The meeting, taking place here from Monday to Friday, enables participants to assess the progress in tasks completed in 2023 and finalize the work plan for 2024.

The meeting enables the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines to present a progress report on energy priority tasks, which is being implemented in 2024 under Laos' ASEAN chairmanship, according to the ministry's report on Wednesday.

The progress in all work plans will be an important foundation for the 42nd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting, which will be held in Laos in September 2024.

There were also bilateral and multilateral meetings between ASEAN member states, dialogue partners and international organizations.

In addition, Laos plans to hold bilateral meetings with Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, China, and international organizations to discuss and enhance cooperation under the priority plans of the energy and mining sector of the country.

Related Topics

Thailand China Progress Singapore Myanmar Laos September All From

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

50 minutes ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

1 hour ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

1 hour ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

3 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

18 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

18 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

18 hours ago

More Stories From World