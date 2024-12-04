TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 jolted Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Wednesday, the country's weather agency said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 7:11 p.

m. local time at a depth of 50 km, measuring 3 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. Tremors were felt in parts of Tokyo.

The temblor's epicenter was located at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 139.9 degrees east.