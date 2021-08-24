438 migrants rescued off Moroccan coast

Moroccan coast guards rescued 438 irregular migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean in the past five days, according to the state news agency MAP

RABAT, Morocco, 24 aUG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) -:Moroccan coast guards rescued 438 irregular migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean in the past five days, according to the state news agency MAP.

"Units of the Royal Navy operating in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean have provided assistance to 438 illegal migrants between 19 and 23 August," MAP quoted an unnamed military source as saying on Monday evening.

The source indicated that those rescued received first aid onboard the Royal Navy units before being transported safely to the kingdom's nearby ports and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie to carry out the necessary procedures, without giving further details.

In July, Morocco announced that its coast guards had rescued 368 irregular migrants, including three children and seven women, off the kingdom's coast in the Mediterranean Sea.