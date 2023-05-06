UrduPoint.com

4.3M In Nigeria To Face Severe Hunger Between June, August: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 09:38 PM

4.3M in Nigeria to face severe hunger between June, August: UN

Some 4.3 million people in northeast Nigeria are projected to face severe hunger during the lean season between June and August, the UN warned on Friday

GENEA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Some 4.3 million people in northeast Nigeria are projected to face severe hunger during the lean season between June and August, the UN warned on Friday.

Jens Laerke, the spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a UN weekly press briefing that the period between harvests, where people typically struggle to meet their food needs, is set to begin next month and OCHA is "raising the alarm of widespread hunger and child malnutrition in the conflict-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe." Laerke said their analysis shows that almost 600,000 people of 4.3 million are facing emergency levels of food shortage.

An estimated 2 million children under 5 in the three states are facing wasting, he stressed, adding that about 700,000 of them are at risk of severe wasting.

They are "11 times more likely to die compared to well-nourished children" and "need immediate interventions," he said.

The World Food Program, he said, is increasing its efforts to give emergency food and nutrition aid to 2.1 million people, while UNICEF provides therapeutic treatment to acutely malnourished children.

"However, the message from our colleagues in Nigeria is clear: we must further scale up interventions including food, therapeutic food, and livelihood assistance."Laerke warned that the situation for millions of people could turn "catastrophic," as he drew attention to the lack of funding as only 11% of the $1.3 billion needed for the northeast in 2023 has been met.

Related Topics

Shortage World United Nations Nigeria June August From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE evacuates 176 people and media professionals f ..

UAE evacuates 176 people and media professionals from Sudan as part of its human ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai-based humanitarian organisations implement c ..

Dubai-based humanitarian organisations implement comprehensive plan to support S ..

39 minutes ago
 SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with University o ..

SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with University of Sains of Malaysia

1 minute ago
 3rd int'l Divine Economics Conference kicks off

3rd int'l Divine Economics Conference kicks off

1 minute ago
 UAE Granted Dialogue Partner Status in SCO - State ..

UAE Granted Dialogue Partner Status in SCO - State Media

1 minute ago
 Asian stock markets close Friday mixed

Asian stock markets close Friday mixed

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.