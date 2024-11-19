43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 November, 2024) :

The 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) concluded after receiving 1.82 million visitors from over 200 countries, cementing its status as a global cultural hub.

Held from November 6-17 under the theme “It Starts with a Book”, the event hosted over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors from 108 countries, maintaining its position as the world’s top book fair in publishing rights transactions for the fourth consecutive year, registering 3,000 meetings in 48 hours.

UAE, India, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan top the list of nationalities that visited the book fair.

Regarding age groups, visitors aged between 35 and 44 constituted the largest segment at 32.18%, followed by those aged 25 to 34 at 31.67%, and young adults aged 18 to 24 at 13.7%. Men accounted for 53.66% of the book fair’s visitors, while 46.36% was represented by women.

Additionally, the exhibition welcomed 135,000 students from various schools nationwide, reflecting the growing interest in fostering a reading culture among younger generations. The Book Signing Corner saw 1000+ authors unveil their latest works.

H.H.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, underscored the emirate’s cultural commitment by allocating AED 4.5 million to enrich public and governmental libraries.

This investment enabled the acquisition of new Arabic and international titles, reinforcing the role of libraries as essential knowledge hubs.

Reflecting on the 43rd edition, Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “The exceptional milestones achieved during SIBF 2024 mark a significant addition to Sharjah’s cultural journey.

Welcoming 1.82 million visitors and hosting over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors from across the globe has elevated the event from a book fair to a dynamic and thriving book community.

It is now a fully-fledged cultural ecosystem, bringing together creators, readers, and all key stakeholders in the literary and publishing sectors.”

He continued: “This remarkable accomplishment underscores the global significance of the cultural vision founded by H.H.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and pursued by SBA under the leadership and guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the authority’s Chairperson.

Under his leadership, the fair has evolved into an inspiring model of a community dedicated to the book and all facets of its creation. It is a driving force in fostering a culture of reading and fortifying the publishing industry on both local and international fronts.”

The fair spotlighted Algerian author Ahlam Mosteghanemi as the Cultural Personality of the Year for her extraordinary contributions to Arabic literature.

It also celebrated the completion of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, a monumental 127-volume achievement that preserves centuries of linguistic heritage, produced through collaboration with Arabic language academies.

Morocco took center stage as the Guest of Honour, offering a vibrant showcase of its literary and cultural heritage.

Its pavilion featured over 4,000 titles, rare artefacts, and sessions led by Moroccan intellectuals, adding depth to the cross-cultural dialogues hosted throughout the fair.

This year’s programme featured a diverse lineup of global icons from literature, arts, and sports.

Workshops, seminars, and panel discussions brought together over 85 Arab and Emirati writers and 49 international literary figures.