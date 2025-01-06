4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Southwestern Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Yonaguni, southwestern Japan.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter occurred at a depth of 11.2 kilometers.

So far, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties.

Japan, situated at the convergence of four tectonic plates, experiences frequent seismic activity.

The nation is also home to 100 active volcanoes and endures approximately 1,500 earthquakes annually, constituting about 18% of global seismic events.

However, the majority of these earthquakes are of mild intensity.