UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Istanbul, No Casualties Reported

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:09 PM

4.5 magnitude quake hits Istanbul, no casualties reported

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 hit Turkey's biggest city Istanbul on Tuesday, but no casualties have been reported so far

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 hit Turkey's biggest city Istanbul on Tuesday, but no casualties have been reported so far.

The tremor happened in the Marmara Sea off the Silivri district at 11:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in an announcement posted on its website.

At a depth of 5.36 km, the quake caused panic in the metropolis of 16 million, but no damage was detected so far, the Istanbul governor's office said.

The Sozcu daily said some schools across the city were evacuated due to rising security concern.

Geologists have long been expecting a strong earthquake to hit Istanbul in the fault line passing under the Marmara Sea.

Speaking to the NTV broadcaster, Serif Baris, a geophysics engineer, said the tremor is not a foreshock of the expected strong earthquake in Istanbul.

In 1999, a strong earthquake shook the Kocaeli province, 100 km east of Istanbul, killing around 17,000 people.

Related Topics

Earthquake Governor Turkey Istanbul Million

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

8 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.