45 Members of Syrian Constitutional Committee Start Substantial Work Next Week

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Substantial work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will start on November 4, by the smaller committee of 45 members, while the remaining days of this week will see exchanges of opinions of all 150 members, representative of the committee from the opposition delegation Abdulhakim Bashar told Sputnik.

"We will exchange opinions on Thursday and Friday, everybody will have an opportunity to speak. On Monday, however, we will start a more detailed discussion on the essence," he said.

Most of the committee members will be leaving Geneva over the weekend, while 45 members of the "drafting committee" will stay for further work.

The Syrian-led committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. It has a smaller committee consisting of 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.