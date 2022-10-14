UrduPoint.com

4,500 Health Workers Died Battling COVID-19 In Brazil

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 08:05 PM

4,500 health workers died battling COVID-19 in Brazil

As many as 4,500 health workers died in Brazil after contracting COVID-19 while working to save lives during the pandemic, a global federation representing public service workers said Thursday

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 4,500 health workers died in Brazil after contracting COVID-19 while working to save lives during the pandemic, a global federation representing public service workers said Thursday.

Among the victims were 1,184 nurses, and eight out of 10 were women, according to Public Services International (PSI), which is associated with the International Labor Organization.

The deaths were registered between March 2020 and December 2021, according to a PSI report which, based on official data, was compiled to analyze public policy amid an event of such magnitude in Brazil and other countries.

With 687,026 COVID-19 deaths so far, Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest COVID-19 breakout, after the United States and India, according to figures released by the Brazilian Health Ministry.

The PSI gathers more than 700 trade unions representing 30 million workers in 154 countries, according to its website.

Related Topics

India World Died Brazil United States March December Women 2020 Event Million

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan registers transgen ..

Election Commission of Pakistan registers transgenders, disables at their doorst ..

44 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Tar ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Tariq Shafi in prohibited funding ..

45 seconds ago
 GB initiates flagship programme to improve quality ..

GB initiates flagship programme to improve quality of education in schools

47 seconds ago
 US Warns It Will Sanction Non-US Persons Providing ..

US Warns It Will Sanction Non-US Persons Providing Ammunition to Russia - Treasu ..

50 seconds ago
 Walk organized in connection with White Cane Prote ..

Walk organized in connection with White Cane Protection Day

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reconstitutes committee on K ..

Chief Minister Punjab reconstitutes committee on Kashmir situation

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.