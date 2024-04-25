450,000 Stimulant Tablets Seized In Myanmar's Yangon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Myanmar authorities have seized 450,000 stimulant tablets in the major city of Yangon, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic police searched a vehicle in Insein township on April 19, and confiscated 100,000 stimulant tablets along with two mobile phones, leading to the arrest of two suspects.
Following an investigation, an additional 350,000 stimulant tablets were seized from one suspect's house in Shwepyitha Township, the committee said.
The seized drugs are valued at over 450 million kyats (about 214,285 U.S. Dollars), it said.
The two suspects who were involved in the case were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, it added.
Recent Stories
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
More Stories From World
-
Philippines grapples with measles, pertussis outbreaks: UNICEF11 minutes ago
-
Mining giant Anglo American shares jump on BHP bid11 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's rubber export up 5.1 pct in Q111 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwean president reshuffles cabinet11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup result11 minutes ago
-
Sugar futures close lower21 minutes ago
-
China-donated relief supplies arrive in Papua New Guinea21 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes lower Thursday21 minutes ago
-
BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American31 minutes ago
-
AstraZeneca profit up on strong sales of cancer drugs31 minutes ago
-
93 arrested at LA university pro-Palestinian protest for trespassing31 minutes ago
-
Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse41 minutes ago