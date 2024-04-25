(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Myanmar authorities have seized 450,000 stimulant tablets in the major city of Yangon, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic police searched a vehicle in Insein township on April 19, and confiscated 100,000 stimulant tablets along with two mobile phones, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Following an investigation, an additional 350,000 stimulant tablets were seized from one suspect's house in Shwepyitha Township, the committee said.

The seized drugs are valued at over 450 million kyats (about 214,285 U.S. Dollars), it said.

The two suspects who were involved in the case were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, it added.