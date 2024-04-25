Open Menu

450,000 Stimulant Tablets Seized In Myanmar's Yangon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

450,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar's Yangon

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Myanmar authorities have seized 450,000 stimulant tablets in the major city of Yangon, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic police searched a vehicle in Insein township on April 19, and confiscated 100,000 stimulant tablets along with two mobile phones, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Following an investigation, an additional 350,000 stimulant tablets were seized from one suspect's house in Shwepyitha Township, the committee said.

The seized drugs are valued at over 450 million kyats (about 214,285 U.S. Dollars), it said.

The two suspects who were involved in the case were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, it added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Drugs Vehicle Myanmar April From Million

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

20 minutes ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

41 minutes ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

14 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

14 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

15 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

15 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

15 hours ago

More Stories From World