456 Mln People Hold Driver's Licenses In China

Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:48 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :China's traffic police authority said 456 million people held driver's licenses in the country by 2020.

Affected by the coronavirus epidemic, the number of people receiving driver's licenses in 2020 shrank 24.

19 percent from the previous year to 22.31 million, according to the traffic administration bureau of the Ministry of Public Security.

By gender, 32.43 percent of the drivers were female; by age, those aged 26 to 50 accounted for 71.79 percent, said the bureau.

More Stories From World

