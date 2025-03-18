Open Menu

4.6-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Antofagasta Region in northern Chile on Tuesday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 129 kilometers northeast of San Pedro de Atacama at a depth of 183.5 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

