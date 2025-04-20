Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Sulawesi province in Indonesia on Sunday.

According to the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics, the earthquake's epicenter was located 7 kilometers from Luwuk area in the province, at a depth of 259 kilometers.

No casualties or damages have been reported so far.