4.6-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi Province
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Sulawesi province in Indonesia on Sunday.
According to the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics, the earthquake's epicenter was located 7 kilometers from Luwuk area in the province, at a depth of 259 kilometers.
No casualties or damages have been reported so far.
