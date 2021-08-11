46 U.S. Republican senators pledge not to help Democrats raise debt ceiling

Forty-six U.S. Republican senators have signed a letter pledging not to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling, raising the risk of U.S. defaulting on its obligations in the fall

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Forty-six U.S. Republican senators have signed a letter pledging not to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling, raising the risk of U.S. defaulting on its obligations in the fall.

"We ... are letting Senate Democrats and the American public know that we will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle," the Republican senators said Tuesday in a letter.

The Republican senators noted that Democrats need to take responsibility for the consequences of their spending, including the 1.9-trillion-U.S.-dollar COVID-19 relief package that was passed in March without any Republican support.

"Because Democrats are responsible for the spending, they need to take responsibility for increasing the debt ceiling. They have total control of the government," the letter said, adding Democrats could raise the debt ceiling through the budget resolution in the upcoming reconciliation process, which would not require a single Republican vote.

The four Republican senators who did not sign the letter are Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Richard Shelby and John Kennedy, according to The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged Congress to raise the debt limit through regular order on a bipartisan basis.

"In recent years, Congress has addressed the debt limit through regular order, with broad bipartisan support.

In fact, during the last administration, Democrats and Republicans came together to do their duty three times," Yellen said in a statement.

"Congress should do so again now by increasing or suspending the debt limit on a bipartisan basis. The vast majority of the debt subject to the debt limit was accrued prior to the Administration taking office," she said, adding "this is a shared responsibility." If Democrats want to pass legislation to raise or suspend the debt limit through regular order, they will need the support of 10 Republican senators to avoid a filibuster in the Senate.

The U.S. Treasury Department last week began using "extraordinary measures" to prevent the United States from defaulting as the two-year deal to suspend the debt limit had expired.

As part of a bipartisan budget deal enacted in August 2019, Congress suspended the debt limit through July 31. On Aug. 1, the debt limit was reinstated at a level covering all borrowing that occurred during the suspension, which had risen to 28.5 trillion Dollars as of the end of June.

The Congressional Budget Office warned recently that the United States is at risk of a default in October or November unless the Congress raises or suspends the debt limit.

The debt limit, commonly called the debt ceiling, is the total amount of money that the U.S. government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including social security and medicare benefits, interest on the national debt, and other payments.