(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Around 47 Lebanese army members were injured in clashes with protesters on Wednesday evening near the Central Bank of Lebanon in Hamra in the capital Beirut, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Around 47 Lebanese army members were injured in clashes with protesters on Wednesday evening near the Central Bank of Lebanon in Hamra in the capital Beirut, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Army members were injured due to heavy clashes with protesters who attempted to break into the central bank of Lebanon while destroying banks' entrances and ATM machines. Injured army members were transferred to nearby hospitals.

Also, the internal security forces directorate reported that 59 protesters were arrested for attacking banks and throwing stones at army members.

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated near Lebanon's central bank on Tuesday evening while criticizing its governor for adopting policies that led to their impoverishment.

Protesters also accused the governor of wasting people's money in banks and blamed him for the restrictions imposed by banks on depositors' withdrawals.

Lebanese banks have been imposing, for the past few months, strict limits on people's withdrawals in U.S. dollars due to shortage in banks' liquidity creating fear among people about losing their deposits.