47 IP Fast Handling Centers Built Or Under Construction Across China

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A total of 47 national-level intellectual property (IP) fast handling centers have been built or are under construction across China as the country strengthens IP rights protection, the top IP regulator said on Thursday.

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) recently approved the establishment of two new such centers in the cities of Linhai and Yuyao in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The two centers will provide expedited IP protection services for the fashion and leisure industry in Linhai and the plastic product industry in Yuyao, enabling design patents in these sectors to be applied for and granted within a short timeframe, according to an official of CNIPA.

"This initiative will help build a specialized talent pool for IP protection, enhance the effectiveness of IP protection in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, and create a favorable environment for innovation and business development, thereby promoting the growth of small and medium-sized private enterprises," the official said.

The development of the two centers will further attract outstanding design talent to both regions, improve the level of product design, support the modernization of traditional industries, and contribute to high-quality economic development, added the official.

