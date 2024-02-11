Open Menu

4.7-magnitude Quake Rocks Japan's Noto Region

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM

4.7-magnitude quake rocks Japan's Noto region

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 jolted Japan's Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture, the weather agency said here on Sunday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake took place at around 12:36 p.m. local time (0336 GMT), and the temblor's epicenter was located at a latitude of 37.

4 degrees north and a longitude of 137.2 degrees east with depth of 10 km.

Horizontal shaking was felt in the city of Wajima for about five seconds due to the quake, which measures 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

The Noto Peninsula Earthquake at the beginning of the year devastated the region, claiming over 200 lives so far.

