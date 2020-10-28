UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

$4.7B Spent On Environmental Protection In 2019: Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

$4.7B spent on environmental protection in 2019: Turkey

Turkey spent 38.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.66 billion) for environmental protection in 2019, the country's statistical authority said Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkey spent 38.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.66 billion) for environmental protection in 2019, the country's statistical authority said Tuesday.

The figure increased by 1.2% in 2019 compared to the previous year, while share of environmental protection expenditure in gross domestic product dropped to 0.9% which was 1% in 2018, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Waste management services accounted for 46.3%, while wastewater management services accounted for 37.8%, it said.

"Out of total environmental protection expenditure, 57.8% was realized by financial and non-financial corporations, 34.2% was realized by general government and non-profit institutions serving households and 8% was realized by households" TurkStat said.

Environmental protection investment, however, fell by 10.5% compare to 2018.

"Out of 6.4 billion TL [772.7 million] of environmental protection investment expenditure which decreased by 10.5% compared to the previous year, 76.9% was realized by financial and non-financial corporations and 23.1% was realized by general government and non-profit institutions serving households," according to Turkstat.

Figures released by TurkStat also showed investment expenditure for wastewater management services accounted for 3.3 billion Turkish liras ($398.3 million), while expenditures for waste management services and other domains were 1.4 billion Turkish liras ($169 million) and 1.7 billion Turkish liras ($205.2 million), respectively.

Related Topics

Turkey 2018 2019 Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdulla Lootah appointed as Director-General of Ca ..

16 minutes ago

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

22 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 16,202

21 seconds ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claims Ab ..

25 seconds ago

UN special envoy hopes to resume Syrian constituti ..

26 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.