48 Killed In East DR Congo Anti-UN Rally Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :At least 48 people have been killed in a crackdown on an anti-UN protest in eastern DR Congo, according to local sources and official documentation seen by AFP on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Congolese soldiers cracked down on a religious sect planning a demonstration against United Nations peacekeepers in the city of Goma.

Some ten people were initially reported killed, including a police officer who was lynched by sect members.

But an internal army document consulted by AFP, and verified by security officials, gave a toll of 48 people killed in the crackdown -- in addition to the killed policeman -- and 75 people wounded.

The document also says that soldiers seized a number of bladed weapons and arrested 168 people, including the sect's leader.

Congolese pro-democracy activist group LUCHA also stated on Thursday that the number of protesters killed was "close to 50".

