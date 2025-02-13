Open Menu

4.8-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Coast Of Honduras

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM

4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes coast of Honduras

Tegucigalpa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Honduras on Thursday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 218 kilometers northeast of Barra Patuca at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

