4.8-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Coast Of Honduras
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Tegucigalpa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Honduras on Thursday.
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 218 kilometers northeast of Barra Patuca at a depth of 10 kilometers.
No damage or casualties have been reported so far.
