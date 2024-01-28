Open Menu

4.8-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Japan's Tokyo Bay

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

4.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Tokyo Bay

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck off Japan's Tokyo Bay on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake was felt strongly in central Tokyo.

No tsunami warnings were issued, according to JMA.

