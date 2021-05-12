UrduPoint.com
48 People Killed In Gaza As Israeli Airstrikes Continue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:49 PM

Hundreds of people including women and children have been injured in the latest attacks of Israeli forces on Gaza.

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2021) At least 48 Palestinians have been killed in hundreds of air strikes in Gaza by the Israeli forces, the reports said on Wednesday.

Israel conducted hundreds of air strikes in Gaza on Wednesday morning.

Israeli military targeted civilian population in Gaza and many multi-storey buildings were collapsed after a heavy firing bombardment.

Israeli forces repeatedly hit the high building and destroy them, saying that its jets killed several Hamas intelligence leaders early on Wednesday. The strikes also targeted what the military said were rocket launch sites, Hamas offices and homes of Hamas leaders.

According to Reuters, Gazans homes shook and the sky lit up from Israeli attacks, outgoing rockets and Israeli air defence missiles intercepting them. At least 30 explosions were heard within a matter of minutes just after dawn on Wednesday.

It reported that Israelis ran for shelters or flattened themselves on pavements in communities more than 70 km (45 miles) up the coast and into southern Israel amid sounds of explosions as interceptor missiles streaked into the sky.

In the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Lod, near Tel Aviv, two people were killed after a rocket hit a vehicle in the area. Lod and other mixed towns have been gripped by angry demonstrations over the Gaza violence and tensions in Jerusalem.

Hamas said it fired rockets towards Beersheba and Tel Aviv in response to the bombing of the tower buildings in Gaza City. Israel’s military says that around a third of the rockets have fallen short, landing within Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, a 26-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire during stone-throwing clashes in a refugee camp near the city of Hebron.

U.N. middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland tweeted: “Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation.

“The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working w/ all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now,” he wrote.

