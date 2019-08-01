(@imziishan)

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :At least 49 people were killed Thursday in two separate attacks on police by Yemen rebels and a suicide bomber in the second city of Aden , a health ministry official said.

"Fourty-nine people were killed and 48 were wounded," Mohammed Rabid told reporters in Aden, the inernationally-recognised government's de facto capital.

He did not specify how many of those killed and wounded werecivilians. The death toll has increased from 27.