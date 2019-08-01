UrduPoint.com
49 Killed In Two Attacks In Yemen's Aden: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:42 PM

49 killed in two attacks in Yemen's Aden: official

At least 49 people were killed Thursday in two separate attacks on police by Yemen rebels and a suicide bomber in the second city of Aden, a health ministry official said

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :At least 49 people were killed Thursday in two separate attacks on police by Yemen rebels and a suicide bomber in the second city of Aden, a health ministry official said.

"Fourty-nine people were killed and 48 were wounded," Mohammed Rabid told reporters in Aden, the inernationally-recognised government's de facto capital.

He did not specify how many of those killed and wounded werecivilians. The death toll has increased from 27.

