UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

49 KPK State Rest Houses To Be Opened For Public By September

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:29 PM

49 KPK state rest houses to be opened for public by September

Forty-nine rest houses in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, earlier used as official residences, will be made available to the general public by September as a bid to encourage tourism

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Forty-nine rest houses in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, earlier used as official residences, will be made available to the general public by September as a bid to encourage tourism.

This was briefed to Prime Minister Imran Khan who chaired a review meeting on opening of state rest houses and official residences situated in KPK, for the use of general public.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minsiter KPK Mahmood Khan, Tourism Minister Atif Khan, Chief Secretary KPK Muhammad Saleem, Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister was also updated about the progress on opening of five important official buildings for public including Governor House, Karnak House,Chief Minister House, Speaker House and Inspector General House.

The administration of 169 rest houses in the province was also discussed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Progress September

Recent Stories

White House Confirms Trump Spoke With Macron About ..

1 minute ago

Usman Dar hails govt's steps towards the solution ..

1 minute ago

AED7 million to redevelop Abu Dhabi&#039;s Cornich ..

15 minutes ago

PHC orders to reestablish Mansehra toll plaza till ..

7 minutes ago

Section 144 imposed as part of Muharram security m ..

7 minutes ago

DC urges citizens to adopt Eco-friendly bags

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.