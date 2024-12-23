4.9-magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern Zimbabwe
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Kariba, in northern Zimbabwe, on Monday.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 17 kilometers southeast of Kariba, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage resulting from the quake so far.
