4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Algeria

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Chlef Province, west of Algeria's capital, in the early hours of Monday morning. According to the Center of Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics, the earthquake occurred 3 kilometers north of Zeboudja, in the Chlef Province.

No casualties or damages were reported so far.