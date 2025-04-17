Open Menu

4.9-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tonga Islands

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Nuku'alofa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific islands of Tonga on Thursday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 146 kilometers east of Hihifo at a depth of 35 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

