4.9-magnitude Quake Hits China's Xinjiang: CENC
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Yuli County in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 40.91 degrees north latitude and 84.17 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 17 km, said the CENC.
