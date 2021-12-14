(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Tuesday afternoon, with no damage reported yet, the Asian country's weather agency said.

The quake occurred at about 5:19 p.m.

local time (0819 GMT) in waters about 41 km off the Seogwipo city on the Jeju island, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was reported at 33.09 degrees north latitude and 126.16 degrees east longitude, with a depth at 17 km under the seabed.

No tsunami warning was issued. Neither damages nor casualties were reported, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The KMA reportedly said there could be damages in areas with weak soil.