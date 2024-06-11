49 Migrants Dead After Boat Sinks Off Yemen: UN Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A boat carrying more than 200 migrants sank off Yemen, leaving at least 49 dead, mostly women and children, in the latest disaster on the perilous migration route from Africa, a UN agency said Tuesday.
"At least 49 migrants have died and 140 others remain missing after a boat" carrying 260 people capsized off the southern province of Shabwah on Monday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.
It said 31 women and six children were among those confirmed dead, adding that 115 Somali nationals and 145 Ethiopians were initially on board the vessel before it sank.
"Search and rescue operations are ongoing despite significant challenges due to a shortage of operational patrol boats," the IOM said.
The boat departed from Bossaso in Somalia at around 3 am (0000 GMT) on Sunday amid a "recent rise in migrants from the Horn of Africa travelling to Yemen," the UN agency said.
Each year many tens of thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa set off across the Red Sea in a bid to reach the oil-rich Gulf, escaping conflict, natural disasters or poor economic prospects.
In 2023 alone, the IOM observed more than 97,200 migrant arrivals in Yemen, it said.
In April, two boats sank off the coast of Djibouti just two weeks apart, leaving at least 62 dead, according to the UN agency.
The IOM said on Tuesday it had recorded 1,860 migrant deaths and disappearances along the migration route since 2014, including 480 due to drowning.
Recent Stories
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon official media: Israeli strike kills civilian in south6 minutes ago
-
UK PM woos voters with tax cuts and home ownership46 minutes ago
-
France's Macron rules out resigning 'whatever the result' of snap elections1 hour ago
-
Two missing after SW China mudslides1 hour ago
-
10 candidates selected for China's fourth batch of astronauts1 hour ago
-
Toxic gas leak kills three in India's Puducherry2 hours ago
-
Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash2 hours ago
-
Duanwu Festival box office dips, industry pins hopes on summer2 hours ago
-
Domestic teen comedy "Be My Friend" stays atop China's daily box office2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured two more eastern Ukrainian villages2 hours ago
-
Macron's opponents rally for snap election challenge2 hours ago
-
Zelensky pleads for air defence help at Berlin aid summit2 hours ago