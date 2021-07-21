4th Person With Ties to Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty for Role in Capitol Riot- Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) A fourth individual with ties to the Oath Keepers group pleaded guilty to trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election on January 6, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Caleb Berry, 20 of Tampa, Fla., an affiliate of the Oath Keepers, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy and to breaching the US Capitol for the purpose of obstructing Congress' certification of the electoral college on January 6," the release said on Tuesday.

Berry faces up to 25 years in prison, but a sentencing date has not yet been scheduled for him because he has agreed to cooperate with Federal investigators in their ongoing investigation of the January 6 unrest, the release said.

US federal judge Amit Mehta will hold a status hearing for Berry on September 21, the release said.

More than 535 people have been arrested on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot, including over 165 people charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement, the release said.