UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5-10% Of Population Develops No Immunity Even After Vaccination - Russian Watchdog Head

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:09 PM

5-10% of Population Develops No Immunity Even After Vaccination - Russian Watchdog Head

The head of Russia's safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Saturday that 5-10 percent of the population developed immunity neither after recovering from the disease not after getting a vaccination

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) - The head of Russia's safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Saturday that 5-10 percent of the population developed immunity neither after recovering from the disease not after getting a vaccination.

"General knowledge in epidemiology, in immunology, first of all, is that from 5 to 10 percent in any population is not able to produce antibodies neither after an illness nor after vaccination. It does not happen so often, but at the same time we know that there are registered cases of repeated measles infection," Popova said in a televised interview.

The chief sanitary doctor added that a very small portion of Russians had developed immunity to coronavirus as there was no COVID-19 registered in the country back in January.

"Precisely this coronavirus type did not exist in Russia and Moscow in January. Today it's absolutely for sure that a very small fraction of our fellow citizens from the entire population have the immunity," Popova noted.

So far, Russia has registered 124,054 COVID-19 cases, 1,222 deaths and 15,013 recoveries, according to Rospotrebnadzor.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Immunity Doctor Same January May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Relief Activities Continue During Co ..

7 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic establishes Center for Global, Em ..

11 minutes ago

Mick Jagger, Will Smith to boost India coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

West Ham's Brady sure Premier League can overcome ..

2 minutes ago

Mir adds two years to his contract at Suzuki

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister expresses grave concern over as ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.