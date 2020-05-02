5-10% of Population Develops No Immunity Even After Vaccination - Russian Watchdog Head

The head of Russia's safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Saturday that 5-10 percent of the population developed immunity neither after recovering from the disease not after getting a vaccination

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) - The head of Russia's safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Saturday that 5-10 percent of the population developed immunity neither after recovering from the disease not after getting a vaccination.

"General knowledge in epidemiology, in immunology, first of all, is that from 5 to 10 percent in any population is not able to produce antibodies neither after an illness nor after vaccination. It does not happen so often, but at the same time we know that there are registered cases of repeated measles infection," Popova said in a televised interview.

The chief sanitary doctor added that a very small portion of Russians had developed immunity to coronavirus as there was no COVID-19 registered in the country back in January.

"Precisely this coronavirus type did not exist in Russia and Moscow in January. Today it's absolutely for sure that a very small fraction of our fellow citizens from the entire population have the immunity," Popova noted.

So far, Russia has registered 124,054 COVID-19 cases, 1,222 deaths and 15,013 recoveries, according to Rospotrebnadzor.