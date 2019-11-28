5 arrested over killing of Iranian in Istanbul

Turkish security forces arrested five suspects over their alleged involvement in the killing of an Iranian national in Istanbul mid-November, security sources said on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish security forces arrested five suspects over their alleged involvement in the killing of an Iranian national in Istanbul mid-November, security sources said on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested in an operation conducted by the intelligence branch of the local police department and the Istanbul branch of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to find the perpetrators of the killing of Iranian national Mesut Mevlevi, who was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Sisli, Istanbul on Nov. 14.

A special team was established to investigate the international involvement in the killing of Mevlevi, the sources said.

Abdulvahap K., suspected to have killed Mevlevi, was arrested in an operation while hiding in a residence in Arnavutkoy district of Istanbul.

Meanwhile, V.S., the suspect who allegedly supplied a weapon for Abdulvahap K., was arrested in Turkey's southern province of Mersin.

Other suspects, including B.O. -- who allegedly provided a house for the murder suspect -- were arrested in a luxury residence in Istanbul.