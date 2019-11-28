UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Arrested Over Killing Of Iranian In Istanbul

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

5 arrested over killing of Iranian in Istanbul

Turkish security forces arrested five suspects over their alleged involvement in the killing of an Iranian national in Istanbul mid-November, security sources said on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish security forces arrested five suspects over their alleged involvement in the killing of an Iranian national in Istanbul mid-November, security sources said on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested in an operation conducted by the intelligence branch of the local police department and the Istanbul branch of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to find the perpetrators of the killing of Iranian national Mesut Mevlevi, who was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Sisli, Istanbul on Nov. 14.

A special team was established to investigate the international involvement in the killing of Mevlevi, the sources said.

Abdulvahap K., suspected to have killed Mevlevi, was arrested in an operation while hiding in a residence in Arnavutkoy district of Istanbul.

Meanwhile, V.S., the suspect who allegedly supplied a weapon for Abdulvahap K., was arrested in Turkey's southern province of Mersin.

Other suspects, including B.O. -- who allegedly provided a house for the murder suspect -- were arrested in a luxury residence in Istanbul.

Related Topics

Murder Police Turkey Istanbul Weapon

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

First airborne emergency exercise conducted at new ..

4 minutes ago

No place for sectarian discrimination in Turkey

4 minutes ago

N.Ireland's DUP sets out Brexit stance in manifest ..

4 minutes ago

Two kids die, scores injured in Argentine bus acci ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.