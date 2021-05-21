UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Bodies Found, About 10 Survivors Rescued In Gaza Tunnel: Officials

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:59 PM

5 bodies found, about 10 survivors rescued in Gaza tunnel: officials

Emergency workers on Friday recovered five bodies and rescued around 10 survivors from the rubble of what appeared to be a tunnel in Gaza hit by Israeli bombardment, medics and witnesses said

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Emergency workers on Friday recovered five bodies and rescued around 10 survivors from the rubble of what appeared to be a tunnel in Gaza hit by Israeli bombardment, medics and witnesses said.

Raed al-Dahshan, deputy head of Gaza's civil defence, said they were still sifting through the rubble to find more bodies, hours after a ceasefire ended 11 days of Israeli air strikes on the besieged coastal enclave run by Islamist movement Hamas.

"The civil defence and the ministry of public works and municipalities are working to clear away the rubble," he said.

"We are continuing to look for the missing under the debris.

"But it's tough work because we don't have the heavy equipment to search, so many injured are dying under the rubble," he said.

The recovered bodies take the death toll from Israeli air strikes since May 10 to 243, including 66 children, the health ministry says.

Hamas has said that fighters were among those killed.

Related Topics

Injured Gaza May From

Recent Stories

Blast in Chaman leaves 6 people dead, 14 others in ..

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 reco ..

30 minutes ago

Nakheel launches 418 new homes at Al Furjan

30 minutes ago

UAE celebrates &#039;World Day for Cultural Divers ..

31 minutes ago

Messi to miss Barcelona's last match of the season ..

2 minutes ago

Polish firm opens cutting-edge solar energy plant

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.